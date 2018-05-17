

CTV London





William Joles has been found guilty of second degree murder in the beating death of his friend, Nathan Deslippe in August of 2016.

The jury delivered the decision Thursday morning after starting deliberations Wednesday.

It came back with a final question Wednesday evening regarding the law surrounding intoxication.

Joles' legal team has argued that Joles was drunk on the night of Deslippe's killing, but this should have been a manslaughter case.

Joles said he was too drunk at the time of the murder to remember details.

Joles never disputed that he killed Deslippe, 27, who was found beaten to death in a Colborne Street apartment on Aug. 28, 2016.

Second-degree murder results in an automatic life sentence in prison, although parole eligibility needs to be set.

The range is between 10 and 25 years.

The judge has asked the jury to make a recommendation for parole ineligibility.

Sentencing is set for June 27.