Will your priorities for London align with city council’s objectives?

Poverty, climate change, transportation, or something else? Tough choices lie ahead for city council.

With a number of crises needing city hall’s attention, municipal politicians have launched a process to establish their goals in the city’s 2023-2027 Strategic Plan.

“It guides the investment of your resources,” explained City Manager Lynne Livingstone during a presentation to council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee. “It is an opportunity for this council to identify its very clear priorities, where you want time, energy, and resources directed.”

“This is something we take ownership over. This will be a way that we are held to account for the work we do over the next four years,” Mayor Josh Morgan told his colleagues.

A recent survey conducted for city hall reveals Londoners’ top priorities:

Poverty (47 per cent of respondents) remains the biggest ongoing issue facing the city, with more respondents (up 17 per cent over 2021)

Transportation (30 per cent of respondents) including traffic/road congestion (17 per cent) and inadequate public transit/transportation (14 per cent).

Development and Infrastructure (28 per cent of respondents) compared to (23 per cent in 2021)

When asked about what priorities should the City Council focus on in the next four years:

More than a third (36 per cent ) think council should focus on tackling poverty, specifically reducing the number of residents experiencing homelessness (34 per cent)

Economic issues (26 per cent) are also important aspects that should be prioritized, especially in increasing affordable housing (18 per cent)

Transportation should be a priority (26%), such as improving public transit (15 per cent)

Competing or conflicting priorities could see difficult debates and tough choices ahead for council.

“This exercise is going to be a test of how committed this council is to things like saying there is a climate emergency or there’s a housing crisis,” said Coun. Sam Trosow.

The Strategic Plan sets the priorities and objectives for the next four years, then multi-year budget deliberations determine the pace and cost of achieving the desired outcomes.

“There are some significant issues Council is facing regarding housing, homelessness, mental health, and addictions,” Morgan told CTV News. “There are some things municipalities can do on those fronts, there are some things we need to do in partnership with other levels of government and local agencies.”

Public input will be collected until March 8.

Londoners are encouraged to visit the Get Involved London website to review related documents and provide feedback.

Council will finalize the Strategic Plan in April, prior to civic administration starting to prepare the next multi-year budget.