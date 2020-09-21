LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at H.B. Beal Secondary School, the first schoold case in London.

The MLHU won't disclose whether the infected person is a student or a staff member, citing privacy concerns. Although it has been confirmed to CTV News that only one class is believed to be impacted.

Close contacts of the person in question have been notified and will be asked to get tested.

“We are working closely with the Thames Valley District School Board and the staff at Beal Secondary School to ensure everyone has the information they need to address concerns while also reducing the risk the virus could spread further,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health with the MLHU in a news release.

“In the meantime, we are asking parents of students, and staff members, to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 and to seek testing at an Assessment Centre should any develop,” Dr. Mackie adds.

According to the Thames Valley District School Board, the MLHU has indicated that there is no evidence at this time that the case resulted from contact at the school.

Only students and staff who are at risk will be contacted by the MLHU. They will be asked not to return to school until they have been tested and free of symptoms.

The school will remain open at this time and school buses will operate.

Officials from the Thames Valley District School Board declined repeated requests for an on-camera interview Monday evening.