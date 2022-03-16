Why is Wonderland Road and Glanworth Drive still the site of so many serious collisions?

An intersection in southwest London is earning a reputation for serious collisions and a homeowner who has witnessed the carnage says it needs to stop.

Despite recent safety improvements by city hall, on there was another serious accident at the Wonderland Road South and Glanworth Drive renewing safety concerns for Tim McDowell who lives at the corner with his family.

“It’s scary, you don’t want that happening to anybody,” says McDowell after seeing the aftermath of the latest collision.

Since moving in last July, McDowell has already replaced two trees damaged when a pick-up truck towing a trailer careened onto his front yard.

“We don’t let our children play in the front yard because of our concerns about traffic at the intersection,” he explains.

He believes a combination of poor visibility for northbound drivers cresting a hill combined with excessive speed contribute to what’s become routine pattern of serious collision, including a fatal fiery crash last August..

“The first day after we moved in, July 4th of 2020 there was an accident,” says McDowell. “Then every four to five months we see another.”

Traffic volumes rose significantly on Wonderland Road South after completion of the on-ramp to the 401.

Wonderland has also become a convenient commuting corridor for people travelling between west London and the St. Thomas area.

According to McDowell, city hall recently added a flashing light over the intersection, installed lights to illuminate a pair of extra large stop signs on Glanworth Drive, and levelled the road surface to reduce a dangerous bump.

However, McDowell believes the dangerous situation can only be resolved by lowering the speed limit along Wonderland below 80km/h or requiring drivers to stop at the intersection.

“If there was a slower speed maybe some of this would not occur. It doesn’t take much for a vehicle to end up in our driveway, so safety is definitely a concern.”