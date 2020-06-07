LONDON, ONT. -- With some restrictions due to COVID-19 lifted and the arrival of warmer weather, people may find themselves going for more walks. While walking, people may come across painted rocks, some with uplifting messages.

'Kindness Rocks in London, ON' is a Facebook group, created by Dawn-Marie Deagle.

The group, which Deagle began in July of 2017 as a summer project for her children, really began to take off this year.

As a teacher-librarian and guidance teacher, Deagle brought the idea to the school where she works and had students paint and hide the rocks around Blackfriars neighbourhood.

"The response was so wonderful from the residents and the students," she said.

"We continued through the summer and in and around the core."

To date the group has 545 members, many who contribute by painting rocks and leaving them around various areas for people to either enjoy or take with them.

"Take one if it means something to you, a reminder. Share with a friend who needs some inspiration…," it reads on their Facebook page.

While Deagle finds some of the rocks by the river, she says some members purchase them from landscapers.

Acrylic paint and paint pens are common materials to use when painting, followed by sealants.

Deagle suggests that it is generally recommended not to glue googly eyes or other things, due to choking hazards to wildlife.

Rocks have been spotted at the Kiwanis trail, Springbank Park, Westminister Ponds and various neighbourhoods.

As for COVID-19 precautions, the group has posted some safety recommendations and encourage people to use common sense when leaving rocks behind, or when they find rocks to keep.

For Deagle, it is an initiative to promote kindness.

"I try to live by the words, 'be the change' and the group seems to have that same view," she says.

“It is such an easy way to make people smile."