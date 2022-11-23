Wheelchair bodybuilder gets his dream wish

A dream came true on Wednesday for one man from Woodstock, Ont. who has proven that you can do anything you set your mind to.

Brayden Hoffman has been living with cerebral palsy since he was born, and is a professional bodybuilder who started working out with his dad when he was 12.

Now, at the age of 23, he’s been able to compete in several bodybuilding competitions since 2017.

On Wednesday he was presented with his “Sunshine Dream” at GoodLife Fitness in Woodstock when he got to meet his hero, Fouad Abiad, a professional bodybuilder from Windsor, Ont.

“A big part of my dream was to workout with Fouad over there because I've been watching his podcast for so long and I've learned a lot of great things,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman said Abiad has been an inspiration to him, and naturally, he wanted to get the opportunity to work out with him while he was in town.

This was a dream that came true with help from the foundation.

“To be honest I only thought I was going to get my driving today so it was quite a surprise that they were attaching both things to the package of the gift,” Hoffman added.

Part of his dream package includes driving lessons from a functional assessment centre.

For several years he was not able to operate a vehicle due to his disability. But this week that changed, when he started the process of getting his driver’s licence through driving lessons.

Without a licence, it’s become increasingly difficult and expensive to travel from one point to another. He has to spend $60 a day to get to and from his work.

“This is why we do what we do at Sunshine. We raise money from the community so that we can have these moments with people like Brayden,” said Nancy Sutherland, president and CEO of the Sunshine Foundation of Canada.

The foundation helps people living with physical disabilities by making their dreams come true, Sutherland said, and offer customized dreams that are unique to each person.

“This is the beginning of his journey known to fulfill his dream to be able to drive his own car,” she said.

But whatever challenges come his way, he doesn't let them interfere with his goals.

“He's an inspiration to myself. He gets up and shows up every day,” said his mom, Carolyn. “For this to happen today, it just fills my heart.”