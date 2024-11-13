London Ont. hospital achieves national first in new cardiovascular procedure approved by Health Canada
Every year across Canada approximately 25,000 pacemakers and 7,000 implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) are implanted.
Treating irregular heartbeats and a variety of cardiovascular conditions, the continued improvement to these medical technologies is key to longevity and quality of life for hundreds of thousands of people around the world.
Clinical trials at London Health Sciences Centre have achieved a national first – becoming the only hospital in Canada to implant a new extravascular implantable ICD during clinical trials.
The gamechanger with this device as opposed to traditional ones is that it’s implanted outside of the vascular system and heart. The smaller battery and placement in the body is more comfortable for the recipient, less invasive, and needs to be replaced less often.
An illustration of an IV-ECD (Source: Medtronix)
One of 17 countries and 46 medical centres around the world that demonstrated the effectiveness of the EV-ICD implantation procedure in 356 patients, the procedure is extremely effective in treating life-threatening arrythmias.
Cardiac Electrophysiologist Dr. Jaimie Manlucu was a key member of the International Steering Committee and helped bring the trial to LHSC where she practices.
“LHSC and some of my senior partners have had a significant role in helping develop the technology that we see in the defibrillators that we use day-to-day," said Dr. Manlucu. “I’ve been able to see this from the preliminary stages all the way through to the trials. It’s exciting to be part of the next generation helping to continue forward that partnership and effort in developing this technology.”
The device has now received Health Canada approval, following the study which proved the device’s effectiveness and safety.
