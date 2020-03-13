LONDON, ONT -- The London Knights and the London Lightning seasons are on hold, amid a slew of cancellations and closures across southwestern Ontario.

Western University announced that classes will be moving online for the rest of the year.

The local OHL and NBL cancellations come amid a sea of announcements from major league sports, including the NBA, NHL, MLB, and many other sports organizations, most recently, the PGA as well.

“In the best interest of the health of our players, member team staff, billets, on and off-ice officials, our great fans as well as the general public, we deemed this to be best course of action effective immediately,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch in a statement.

The news comes as preventative measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 are being put in place across the province and country.

Other postponements, closures and cancellations include:

There has been no word from Western Fair District, Museum London or the Children's Museum on any closures.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit issued a statement saying Friday marks a turning point in the COVID-19 response in Canada.

"Containment efforts - where public health isolates cases and contacts with the goal of preventing community spread - will continue, but they are likely to only slow the onset of a local outbreak. The goal now is to prevent as many poor outcomes as possible."

Health officials say halting mass gatherings - such as the cancellation of major sporting events - dramatically reduces the number of events where one person could potentially infect many others, but add that Ontario is not yet at the stage where all mass gatherings must be cancelled.