LONDON, ONT. -- An apartment fire at a Wharncliffe Road North address is being treated as suspicious, London police say.

Emergency crews were called to 349 Wharncliffe Rd. N. shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to find an active fire in a sixth floor apartment. No one was hurt.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.

The investigation involving the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office is ongoing.