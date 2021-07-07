Advertisement
Wharncliffe Road North apartment fire suspicious: London police
Published Wednesday, July 7, 2021 1:41PM EDT
Apartment fire at 349 Wharncliffe Rd. N. in London, Ont. on July 6, 2021. (Marek Sutherland/CTV London)
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- An apartment fire at a Wharncliffe Road North address is being treated as suspicious, London police say.
Emergency crews were called to 349 Wharncliffe Rd. N. shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to find an active fire in a sixth floor apartment. No one was hurt.
Damage is estimated at $20,000.
The investigation involving the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office is ongoing.