Wet and windy Thursday, special weather statement in effect

A special weather statement is in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin County, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, and Sarnia-Lambton.

“A couple wet days. Some strong, gusty winds and rainfall, even the potential for some thunderstorms as our weather system winds its way through the Great Lakes,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “So, rain Thursday, rain on Friday.”

Atchison said some areas will experience heavier rainfall than others, and areas that experience a heavy thunderstorm could see upwards of 50 mm of rain.

“Now, most areas, anywhere from 20 to about 40 mm [of rain] is expected,” said Atchison, adding the warmth will stick around for one more day on Thursday before dipping on Friday.

By Saturday afternoon, the rain is expected to be finished and temperatures will rise again.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Thursday: Periods of rain. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southeast 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High 18.

Thursday night: Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the evening. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind southeast 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low 8.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8.

Saturday: Clearing. Windy. High 14.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 16.