Western University researchers get clearer understanding of how to cope with pain
New research from Western University in London Ont. looked at the various ways both Canadians and Americans approached pain management.
About four thousand people were surveyed for the study, approximately half from the Canada and half from the US.
Western sociology professor Anna Zajacova led the research team. She is a demographer who specializes in population health.
Zajacova said most of our understanding of pain management centres on how specific illnesses and injuries are treated.
She said the survey took a unique approach, with the goal of assessing pain management from the perspective of patients, "What do average, ordinary people, like me and you in Canada and the US, do to prevent and deal with their pain?"
While there were many similarities between the two countries, with most people relying on off the shelf pain medications or, less frequently, prescription main meds, Zajacova said there were also some stark differences, "The major difference came from reporting alcohol use, which was twice as likely among Americans than among Canadians."
Zajacova noted that pain management specialists said alcohol can actually can have a detrimental effect, “Alcohol is a toxin that damages nerves. The central and peripheral nervous system is where pain occurs.”
The study found that the more severe the pain, the more likely people on both sides of the border were would turn to alcohol, "One in five people with a lot of pain try all kinds of things but they also use alcohol."
The survey asked respondents to choose up to 10 pain treatment options including things like medication, physical therapy, and exercise. It also gave them an opportunity to identify their own approaches to pain.
In an open response portion of the research survey, by far the most common pain management option cited was cannabis use. (File image)
Zajacova said cannabis was by far the most commonly identified approach to dealing with in the ‘open response’ portion of the survey. She said that was true for both Canadians and Americans, “Maybe that’s not as surprising in Canada, where it’s been legal for years, but it is surprising in the US where it’s still a federally prohibited substance.”
The survey found Canadians were also more prone to looking for other pain solutions. According to Zajacova, Canadians sought, "Significantly more complimentary and alternative medicine and also physical therapy."
Zajacova said she was heartened by the numbers of people who reported using exercise to deal with their pain.
She said the research team plans on following up on the research, including a follow-up survey. She believes the work can lead to better, more holistic approaches to pain management.
The study can be found in a special online issue on pain and pain management in the journal Innovation in Aging.
