Western University hopes faculty strike can be averted

Members of the Western University community were anxiously awaiting word late Monday of a potential faculty walkout that hangs in the balance.

Some 1,500 faculty members, along with librarians and archivists, could strike at 11:59 p.m. Monday if a new deal is not reached with the university.

On the ground at Western Monday, a small group of faculty supporters held an information demonstration with chants and drumming, and shared information with students.

The faculty association said in a tweet that they are, “Ready for a #StrikeAtWestern if we don't get a fair deal at the table.”

It’s a prospect that’s not sitting well with some students, like Victoria Ivankovic, who said she doesn’t want yet another disruption to her studies.

“Honestly, it kind of feels like, like when the beginning of the pandemic started,” she said. “Kind of like unsure of everything that’s going on. Hopefully we don’t go on strike. But guess we’ll find out.”

It has been down to the wire for Western and the faculty association. Now in a legal strike position, faculty members are set to walk out at 11:59 p.m. Monday if a new collective agreement is not reached.

Meantime, frustration is setting in for some faculty members.

Western Anthropology Professor Dr. Kim Clark pleaded with Western in a tweet to “update your info so students know what to expect Tues a.m. & what is expected of them.”

Mature student Darcy McVicar said he supports faculty.

“I’m on the side of the faculty and the teachers, and I think sometimes you have to do what you want to do,” he said. “We’ve got world class faculty, and I think sometimes we have to take care of them.”

Student Sina Dadashi said he’s upset it’s come down to this.

“I think it’s unfair for the students,” Dadashi said. “How much we financially contribute, and how much time we put in to the work, and then it kind of gets crammed.”

Both Western and the faculty association have released minimal information on where negotiations stand.

Western issued the following statement late Monday afternoon:

“The bargaining teams for the university and the University of Western Ontario Faculty Association (UWOFA) continue to meet. The university is hopeful that an agreement can be achieved and a labour disruption can be avoided. We will be communicating directly with our campus community later today.”