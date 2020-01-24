LONDON, ONT -- Western University is second on a list of Canadian universities with the most registered “sugar babies.”

The list was compiled by Seeking Arrangement, a website that connects so called “sugar dadies” and “sugar babies.”

The service is primarily aimed at young woman with the goal of finding someone to help them financially in exchange for companionship.

While the website is heavily geared towards men it does also connect male sugar babies with “sugar mamas.”

At times these relationships can lead to negotiable sexual favours.

Seeking Arrangement considers itself a dating site and notes that sexual relationships can develop.

According to their website there are nearly 1-million female sugar babies in Canada, and roughly 225,000 male sugar babies.

The list places Western University second among Canadian Universities with 777 members. First on the list is the University of Toronto with 1,158 registered members.

According to Seeking Arrangement a student receives and average monthly allowance of nearly $3,000.

With files from CTV Kitchener.