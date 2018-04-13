

Western University is opening the doors of its newly constructed Western Interdisciplinary Research Building (WIRB) Friday morning.

The facility will be home to Western’s Brain and Mind Institute, BrainsCAN and the Rotman Institute of Philosophy, as well as dry laboratories, teaching and research space and a public plaza.

All total the seven storey 118,000 square foot facility cost $47-million to build. A portion of the costs to build the facility came from the Federal Post-Secondary Institutions Strategic Investment Fund.

Western is holding an event at 11 a.m. Friday to unveil the building.

President Amit Chakma and Western Provost Janice Deakin will be joined by area politicians and researchers for the opening.