Western support workers take message to Queen's Park
CUPE has taken its message to Queen’s Park when it comes to being on the picket line at Western University.
Local 2361 Vice-President Chris Yates was in Toronto on Tuesday with London West MPP Terence Kernaghan, CUPE Ontario President Fred Hahn and NDP Labour Critic, Jamie West.
The main part of the group’s message was about the absence of a provincial anti-scab law.
“Workers at Western University are on the picket line for a third week as they fight for a clean, safe and accessible campus for all. But as the university’s bosses continue to import scab labour from out of town, the need for anti-scab legislation has become ever more apparent,” said CUPE in a statement.
Speaking in Toronto, Yates said the union said it has the support of students and Londoners but doesn't have support of the University.
“And by brining in scab labour, they continue to be able to hold us out longer on that line, longer and longer — trying to break our members’ spirits, trying to break the union, and it’s not fair. We call upon the government, the Ontario government, to follow the lead of the federal government and actually enact anti-scab legislation.”
Western’s 330 support workers have been on strike since Aug. 30, after talks with the university broke down.
