

Celine Moreau, CTV London





The numbers aren’t encouraging. London and Middlesex County consistently have among the highest rates of certain STI’s in the province.

That’s why Western University and the Middlesex-London Health Unit have partnered up to bring awareness to the situation.

'Get Tested Western' is a day in partnership with the health unit dedicated to highlighting the importance of testing for sexually transmitted infections.

“We have a seven-step process, which essentially is getting a form...getting a cup...going pee and then getting prizes and getting educated so it only takes three to four minutes," says USC Health Promotions Coordinator Camilla Parpia.

Staff from the health unit are on hand testing for chlamydia and gonorrhoea.

Sheila Densham of the health unit says the high rates of these STIs are amongst the age bracket of 15-24.

“We have a large student population with Fanshawe and Western and we know unprotected sex is one of the biggest reasons that these diseases get transferred or transmitted.”.

Around 1,200 students were tested during this event last year and organizers were hoping to break that record Thursday.

For those who miss the event and still want to get tested, Parpia says that’s no problem.

“Students can contact the Middlesex-London Health Unit or we have student health services on campus. It’s as easy as one-two-three."