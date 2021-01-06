MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A woman has succumbed to her injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision at Bradley Avenue and Jackson Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash left what appeared to be a transport truck overturned along the side of the roadway, with a car wedged underneath.

The London Fire Department asked people to avoid the area for much of the afternoon as crews worked to extricate the car's driver.

London police say the adult female driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, however she later died as a result of those injuries.

Bradley Avenue was closed between Jackson Road and Meadowgate Boulevard while Jackson Road was closed between Evans Boulevard and Bradley Avenue for the clean-up and investigation.