LONDON, Ont. -- One of the Western University students who raised concerns about a professor who used the n-word during a lecture has now become a target of racist and profane taunts in the form of emails.

In some of the emails the n-word is used repeatedly. In another there's an image of African Americans behind a metal fence with a white family and a large dog on the other side. That image contains a racist comment targeting blacks. Others emails are filled with profanity.

A letter was issued this afternoon by Jennifer Massey, Western's associate vice-president of Student Experience, condemning the emails and promising to protect and support the student.

She says she has also spoken with the student in person.

Massey says the comments started after the student's email address was shared on 4-chan - a dark web forum.

But supporters of the young woman believe at least some are coming from other Western students.

The University Student Council released a joint statement standing behind the student and condemning the messages she has received.

It reads, in part, "Together, we stand in solidarity with Chizoba Oriuwa and unequivocally condemn those who cowardly and anonymously attack her courageous decision to speak out about the racism, discrimination, and prejudice she has experienced on Western’s campus."

Professor Andrew Wenaus, the instructor at the centre of the situation, is with Western’s English Department.

During a lecture on Oct. 23 students watched an episode of “The Fresh Prince of Belair” and Wenaus used the n-word to illustrate examples of class differences.

He later issued a written apology after students came forward to say they were hurt and angered by the use of the term.