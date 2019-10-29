London Ont. - The union representing librarians and archivists at Western University have reach a new tentative agreement.

The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association (UWOFA) would not make the terms of the deal public.

A ratification vote is set for Nov. 4, the school's board of governors will review it on Nov. 21.

“This positive outcome of the collective bargaining process resulted from the hard work of the bargaining teams who approached this process with collegiality and good will,” said Karen Campbell, Vice-Provost of Academic Planning, Policy and Faculty in a news release.

“This agreement meets important goals on both sides and respects the essential work of this bargaining unit,” said John Ciriello, President of UWOFA.

A prior deal reached earlier this month was rejected by the union and a provincially appointed conciliator was utilized.