LONDON, Ont. -- A Western University professor has apologized for using the n-word during a lecture.

Department of English lecturer Andrew Wenaus used the offensive term during an Oct. 23 class.

The class watched an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Wenaus used term to demonstrate how the writing of the show is haunted by a history of exploitation, violence, and terror.

Wenaus has since apologized and says he is committed to doing everything he can to regain the trust of students.