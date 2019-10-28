Featured
Western instructor apologizes for use of racist word in class
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 5:57PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- A Western University professor has apologized for using the n-word during a lecture.
Department of English lecturer Andrew Wenaus used the offensive term during an Oct. 23 class.
The class watched an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Wenaus used term to demonstrate how the writing of the show is haunted by a history of exploitation, violence, and terror.
Wenaus has since apologized and says he is committed to doing everything he can to regain the trust of students.