    • Western Mustangs look to win 35th Yates Cup

    The Western Mustangs will be playing in their 52nd Yates Cup on Saturday when they tackle the Laurier Golden Hawks at Alumni Stadium in London, Ont.

    The last time the two met, Western eked out a 33-30 win, but this weekend they will be playing without their two top running backs.

    “It’s going to have to be next man up,” said Mustangs Head Coach Greg Marshall. “We have some other good running backs and they’re going to have to step up, it’s their time.”

    Defensive lineman Max Von Muehldorfer is well aware that Laurier has a high-octane offence.

    “We are going to have to get to their quarterback,” said Von Muehldorfer. “We also need to shutdown their wide receivers and keep them in check.”

    This is the eight year in a row that the ‘Stangs have been in the Yates Cup. If they go on to victory on Saturday, it will be their fifth win.

    For Von Muehldorfer, it will be his third Yates Cup. He said it never grows old, adding, “We’ve won it thirty-four times and hopefully tomorrow we can make it thirty-five.”

