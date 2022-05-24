Western grad makes Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people

Western University alumni and international movie star, Simu Liu, has added another high honour to his growing list of accomplishments over the past two years, now being named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2022.

The actor is best known for making history starring in the 2021 smash hit ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’

It was Marvel Studios’ first superhero movie with an Asian lead.

The Canadian actor took to Twitter to share the exciting news and show off his front cover feature, expressing the importance of representation.

“But beyond me...this is about the importance of representation. Thanks to all who came before, and who will come after. It's a privilege to bear the torch for a brief moment,” he wrote on Twitter.