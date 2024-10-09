LONDON
London

    • Goodbye Budweiser Gardens, hello Canada Life Place

    The Budweiser Gardens sign was removed from the venue on Oct. 9, 2024, as they rebrand to the 'Canada Life Place.' (Source: Danielle Phillips)
    It's the end of an era in downtown London.

    The Budweiser Gardens rebrand is underway.

    Crews were taking down the old sign outside gate one Wednesday morning.

    It will be replaced with the new "Canada Life Place" sign.

    Officials say there will be a re-christening ceremony before the London Knights' next home game Friday night.

