It's official: Budweiser Gardens will now be Canada Life Place
Budweiser Gardens will be going the way of the Skydome – London’s largest entertainment venue will officially be called Canada Life Place as of October 11.
"Canada Life Place will remain the heart of unforgettable experiences for sports, entertainment, and community events," said Kelly Austin, General Manager, Oak View Group. "We are thrilled about this partnership with Canada Life, a trusted community partner in London. Together, we will continue to bring world-class entertainment and sporting events to Southwestern Ontario."
"The arena has been central to London's cultural and sporting life for over two decades," said London Mayor Josh Morgan. "This rebranding to Canada Life Place reinforces the arena's landmark role in bringing people together and driving London's economic growth. I'm excited to see what this new chapter will bring."
According to Canada Life, Labatt, the previous name sponsor, will continue to play a significant role at the venue as the official beer, seltzer, cooler, hard tea, and cider sponsor through 2031.
The rebrand comes in the thick of a massive renovation project that includes a new scoreboard, modernised concessions and luxury suites.
- with files from CTV London’s Fiona Robertson
