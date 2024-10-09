Knights win in OT

The London Knights were in Owen Sound Wednesday tonight with some reinforcements back in the lineup.

That clinched it for London, their second win of the season through five games.

The Knights came back from a 2-nothing deficit early in this one.

Their comeback was sparked by Easton Cowan scoring in his first game back with the team since he was leaned back to the Knights from the Maple Leafs.

The Knights clinched it in overtime, beating the Owen Sound Attack 5-4.

London now starts a five-game homestand Friday night when they host the Barrie Colts.