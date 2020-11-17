LONDON, ONT -- It may not come as much of a surprise but the reality is still a bitter pill to swallow.

There will be no Wine and Food Show or Home and Outdoor Show as they and many others part of the Winter/Spring show season at the Western Fair District have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

“The decision to cancel our owned and operated shows through the end of June reflects the current realities we are individually and collectively dealing with,” said Reg Ash, CEO, Western Fair Association in a statement.

The Western Fair District has already lost all of its traditional shows since March 2020, so the cancellation of the Winter and Spring season of shows is another blow.

Part of the reason for cancelling the shows is the Agriplex remains ready to be used as a temporary COVID-19 field hospital.

With cases surging across the province it is unclear if such a field hospital will be needed. Currently LHSC’s ICU is not at capacity.

However, the hospital remains at the ready.

The shows cancelled include: the London Wine & Food Show, London Farm Show, National Poultry Show, Speed & Custom Show, Home & Outdoor Show, and London Beer & BBQ Show.

Organizers of the LHBA Lifestyle Home Show, London RV Show and London Boat Show have also cancelled their events at the District for 2021.

In the meantime the Western Fair District is working on a new digital model for hosting certain types of events.

A new video production space is being considered to host speakers and live demonstrations in a Ted Talk-style format, aimed at promoting a wide variety of topics and interests.

“The series of winter and spring events that our communities have supported for many years, and in some instances, decades are taking a break in 2021 for the health and safety of those very communities. We look forward to celebrating together when conditions permit,” said Ash.