Westbound Highway 401 repoens in Chatham-Kent after tractor trailer rollover
Chatham-Kent OPP say the westbound lanes are closed between Victoria Road and Kent Bridge Road. (OPP / Google Maps)
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 9:59AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 2, 2018 10:01AM EDT
A tractor trailer rollover has caused another closure on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
Chatham-Kent OPP closed the weestbound lanes near Victoria Road, but they have since reopened.
Police say the driver suffered minor injuries when the westbound tractor trailer rolled over in the construction zone.