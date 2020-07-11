LONDON, ONT. -- Although the Hume Cronyn Memorial Observatory is closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, you can still enjoy stargazing if the weather permits.

Saturday evening, the Observatory will go live between 9:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. with their ‘Virtual Public Night’ even through Zoom.

Viewers can enjoy a live feed from a telescope, weather permitting, as well as presentations on what you can enjoy from your own backyard.

Questions about space will be taken throughout and answered by their resident astronomers.

Visit their website to join the event.