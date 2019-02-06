Featured
Westbound 401 reopens in London
An OPP vehicle is seen in Collingwood, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 (CTV News/Roger Klein)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 8:52AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 6, 2019 9:39AM EST
The westbound lanes of the 401 have reopened approaching Wonderland Road.
Police and emergency crews have been dealing with several crashes this morning due to the icy conditions.
Earlier emergency services responded to a collision involving a tractor trailer near Nauvoo road on the 402.
There have also been numerous reports of vehicles in ditches.