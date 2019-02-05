

A motorist was lucky to avoid being hurt after a chunk of ice fell from a truck and smashed into the vehicle's windshield.

OPP responded to Highway 401 near Highway 40 around 11 a.m. on Saturday for a collision.

Police say a large piece of ice from the roof of a westbound tractor trailer struck a westbound vehicle causing significant damage to the front windshield.

No injuries were reported but the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 43-year-old Mississauga man has been charged with having an insecure load under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police are reminding drivers that failure to remove ice and snow from a motor vehicle can result in a fine, but more importantly, in serious injury or death.