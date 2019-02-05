Featured
Ice crashes into windshield on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent
The smashed windshield of a vehicle hit by a chunk of ice that fell from a transport truck is seen in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (Source: OPP)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 12:35PM EST
A motorist was lucky to avoid being hurt after a chunk of ice fell from a truck and smashed into the vehicle's windshield.
OPP responded to Highway 401 near Highway 40 around 11 a.m. on Saturday for a collision.
Police say a large piece of ice from the roof of a westbound tractor trailer struck a westbound vehicle causing significant damage to the front windshield.
No injuries were reported but the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
The driver of the truck, a 43-year-old Mississauga man has been charged with having an insecure load under the Highway Traffic Act.
Police are reminding drivers that failure to remove ice and snow from a motor vehicle can result in a fine, but more importantly, in serious injury or death.