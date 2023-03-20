Welcoming spring in the London region

(Source: Brian Fisher) (Source: Brian Fisher)

W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?

The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.

Supplied photo of Ben Teague playing for the Oakville Rangers Hockey Club.

Trump's call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap.

LIVE @ 8 A.M.

LIVE @ 8 A.M. | Police give update on Old Montreal fire that left 1 dead, 6 missing

Police are giving an update on last week's fire in Old Montreal that killed at least one person and left six missing. Fire services began partially dismantling the building over the weekend, uncovering one body Sunday evening. Several units in the building were unauthorized short-term rentals, or Airbnbs.

Credit Suisse, UBS shares plunge after takeover announcement

Shares of Credit Suisse plunged 63 per cent in early trading Monday after the announcement that banking giant UBS would buy its troubled rival for almost US$3.25 billion in a deal orchestrated by regulators to stave off further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system.

