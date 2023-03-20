Welcoming spring in the London region
The first day of spring in the London region will be a beautiful one.
The daytime high is forecast to be 6 C, slightly warmer than the average high for this time of year.
Double-digit temperatures are expected later in the week but will be accompanied by rain showers.
Monday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 6. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.
Monday Night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries early in the morning. High 7.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7.
Thursday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 12.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
China's Xi meeting Putin in boost for isolated Russia leader
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is due to meet with Vladimir Putin in a political boost for the isolated Russian president after the International Criminal Court charged him with war crimes in Ukraine.
Trump's call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap.
Woman suing Tim Hortons for $500K after hot tea spill left her 'disfigured'
An Ontario woman has launched a lawsuit seeking $500,000 from Tim Hortons after she suffered major burns from an alleged ‘superheated’ tea. The company has denied all allegations and said she was ‘the author of her own misfortune.'
LIVE @ 8 A.M. | Police give update on Old Montreal fire that left 1 dead, 6 missing
Police are giving an update on last week's fire in Old Montreal that killed at least one person and left six missing. Fire services began partially dismantling the building over the weekend, uncovering one body Sunday evening. Several units in the building were unauthorized short-term rentals, or Airbnbs.
Air passenger complaints triple in one year to pass 42,000 as backlog grows
The number of air passenger complaints to Canada's transport regulator is soaring, more than tripling to 42,000 over the past year.
Trails of human bacteria from sneezing and coughing preserved on Mount Everest: study
Even at one of the tallest natural peaks on Earth, humans have left their mark in a trail of bacteria as researchers have found germs from coughing and sneezing that have been potentially preserved for centuries on Mount Everest.
Credit Suisse, UBS shares plunge after takeover announcement
Shares of Credit Suisse plunged 63 per cent in early trading Monday after the announcement that banking giant UBS would buy its troubled rival for almost US$3.25 billion in a deal orchestrated by regulators to stave off further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system.
Poilievre calling for national standardized test to license doctors, nurses trained outside of Canada
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a national standardized testing process to be created in order to speed up the licensing process for doctors and nurses who are either immigrants or were trained abroad.
Kitchener
-
'Everybody’s pulling together': Community reels following death of 10-year-old girl near Brantford
A community is in mourning after a 10-year-old girl was killed earlier this week when flames tore through her family’s camping trailer southeast of Brantford.
-
Most-read stories of the week: St. Patrick's Day in Waterloo, Trudeau in Guelph, defrauding doulas
St. Patrick's day street parties in Waterloo, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau making an announcement in Guelph, and a woman charged with defrauding doulas round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Life-threatening injuries for person rescued from Grand River in Brantford
A person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being rescued from the Grand River.
Windsor
-
Explosion investigation in Windsor to continue Monday
The investigation into a house explosion in Windsor will continue Monday. The process wrapped up for the day around 7 p.m. at the scene on Aspen Lane in east Windsor.
-
Windsor-Essex welcomes spring
The first day of spring in Windsor-Essex will be a beautiful one. The daytime high is forecast to be 9 C, nearly 2 C warmer than the average high for this time of year.
-
'Fans have been clamouring for this': IMPACT Wrestling returns to Windsor this week
Impact Wrestling’s new President Scott D’Amore, is eager for the return of live shows to his hometown of Windsor, Ont., later this week.
Barrie
-
Two-time Juno-award winning band performs in Barrie
A two-time Juno-award winning band took the stage at the Five Points Theatre in Barrie Sunday.
-
Barrie police crack down on excessive speed after rise in community complaints
A speed measuring sign on Essa Road, near Beacon Road, has been put in place by Barrie police after a noticeable increase in reckless driving from residents nearby.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. youth pulled over on closed highway in an allegedly stolen car
A Timmins youth has been arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, police say.
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Heavy police presence on Manitoulin Island Sunday afternoon
Heavy police presence at Corbiere Road on the M'Chigeeng First Nation on Manitoulin Island Sunday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Marchers mourn end of a McEra as notorious Ottawa McDonald's will soon be McGone-ald's
The Rideau McDonald's Farewell March brought people from across the city, some dressed in costumes, who wanted to say goodbye to a part of what they say makes Ottawa Ottawa.
-
Wild turkeys keeping visitors on their toes at the Mud Lake Trail
If you are yearning to walk the trails around Mud Lake in the Britannia Conservation Area, be aware there are wild turkeys looking for mates. A gang of three have been chasing and pecking at visitors to the nature trail for weeks.
-
FIrefighters rescue injured hiker from Bruce Pit
Ottawa firefighters rescued an injured hiker who fell at Bruce Pit over the weekend.
Toronto
-
It's the first day of Spring. Here's what Toronto's weather forecast is predicting this week
March 20 marks the first day of Spring in the northern hemisphere, and, after a long, grey winter, Torontonians can soon look forward to warmer temperatures and sunnier days.
-
-
LIVE @ 9
LIVE @ 9 | Ontario Minister of Labour to make Monday morning announcement
Ontario's Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is set to make an announcement in Toronto Monday.
Montreal
-
LIVE @ 8 A.M.
-
18-year-old killed in Montreal sidewalk shooting
The young man shot while walking on a sidewalk late Sunday night in northeast Montreal died of his injuries a few hours later in hospital.
-
Five-alarm fire on St-Denis leaves two families displaced
Two families were displaced early Monday morning after a fire ripped through a building in Montreal's Quartier Latin. No one was injured, according to the Montreal fire department (SIM).
Atlantic
-
University of PEI Faculty Association says members on strike as negotiations stall
The University of Prince Edward Island Faculty Association says its staff has gone on strike after what it says are failed attempts to enter additional negotiations with the university's administration.
-
Cape Breton University food bank cannot keep up with demand: student union president
The student union president at Cape Breton University said food insecurity has become a concern for many students and the on-campus food bank cannot keep up with demand.
-
UPEI coach defends team's actions after U of A skates off without handshake
The University of Prince Edward Island coach is defending the team’s actions, after the University of Alberta team skated off the ice without handshakes at the U Sports Men’s Hockey National Championship in Charlottetown.
Winnipeg
-
AFN Manitoba Regional Chief to speak at UN water conference
A Manitoban is in New York this week speaking up for the water rights of First Nations people across Canada
-
'A basic human right': Manitoba NDP promise free birth control if elected
The NDP are promising free birth control to Manitobans if they win the provincial election this fall.
-
Calgary
-
Powwow aims to bring Siksika Nation and Strathmore residents together in honour of slain Indigenous man
The Town of Strathmore and Siksika Nation hosted the first Lead By Example Powwow this weekend in honour of a young Indigenous man who was shot to death four years ago.
-
Autopsies on fallen EPS constables completed, funeral details to come
Autopsies confirmed gunshot wounds as the cause of death for two constables responding to a domestic dispute Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
Petition seeks Last of Us star Pedro Pascal as Calgary Stampede parade marshal
When winter is over - and it has to be, doesn't it? - Calgarians turn their attention to other things, such as who they would like to see as the Calgary Stampede parade marshal.
Edmonton
-
-
-
Vancouver
-
Downtown Eastside fire destroys tents in encampment, spreads to building
Vancouver firefighters were called to the Downtown Eastside Sunday evening after a fire destroyed multiple tents in an encampment and spread to a building near Main and East Hastings streets.
-
'Absolutely disgusting': B.C. councillor speaks out after Sikh international student swarmed, beaten
An international student was swarmed and beaten by a group of people who ripped off his turban and dragged him across the sidewalk by his hair in Kelowna, B.C., Friday evening, according to a local politician.
-
As Instagram-famous hiking trail re-opens, traffic chaos returns to Deep Cove
The re-opening of a popular hiking trail brought crowds of people and fierce competition for parking to North Vancouver's Deep Cove Sunday.