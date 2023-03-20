Welcoming spring in the London region

The first day of spring in the London region will be a beautiful one.

The daytime high is forecast to be 6 C, slightly warmer than the average high for this time of year.

Double-digit temperatures are expected later in the week but will be accompanied by rain showers.

Monday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 6. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries early in the morning. High 7.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Thursday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 12.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.