WEB EXTRA: CTV News anchor Sacha Long says goodbye

After 20 years of telling your stories, Sacha Long has stepped away from the CTV News anchor desk to spend more time with her family.

Sacha was born and raised in Windsor-Essex and spent the first 17 years of her career at CTV News Windsor.

She has worked as a reporter, anchor, and producer and has covered a wide variety of stories from politics to sports, entertainment, crime and human interest.

Sacha moved to London in 2018, where she served as a reporter and fill-in anchor for the weekend newscasts. In 2019, she was appointed as the weekday anchor for 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Sacha has also been recognized with four RTDNA awards, including an Edward Murrow Award for a story highlighting the poor visibility of a break wall in Lake Erie, which were factors in a boat crash that killed three people. Her story led to Ministry of Transportation improvements on the breakwall, including new lights and radar reflectors.