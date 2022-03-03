Weather fluctuations lead to more potholes and costly repairs for drivers
The beginning of March means more fluctuations in the weather which also means drivers can expect to see more potholes on the roads and potentially some unexpected repairs.
As the freeze-thaw cycle continues to create the perfect conditions for potholes to form, city crews are preparing for a busy season ahead.
John Parsons, the division manager in road operations told CTV News “During the winter season we can spend anywhere from $500,000 to $600,000 a year fixing and patching potholes.”
From Jan. 1 to March 1 of this year, the City of London has received 710 calls for potholes alone, compared to 823 in all of 2021.
“We know that there are some troubled areas and we will return to those areas so we do our best to keep up with that,” said Parsons.
To speed up the repair process across London, Parsons says people can report a pothole through the city’s service London app under road issues. Londoners can also report a pothole problem through the city’s website.
“Any given day we can have eight to 10 patching crews out,” he said.
But some drivers are still finding themselves paying in unexpected costs as a result of damaged roads.
Teresa De Felice, the vice president of CAA south-central Ontario government relations, said the faster you go through a pothole the more damage to your vehicle.
“We hired a firm to look at the cost impact of bad roads and on average,” said De Felic. “Canadians are spending over $100, close to $126 a year just on the wear and tear of poor roads on your vehicle,” which costs Canadians $3-billion annually.
If you run over a pothole and experience damage, “you could put in a claim with the City of London, you have 10 days from the date of the incident to get that claim in,” according to Parsons.
De Felice says if the city is aware of that specific pothole they could be responsible, however, if it is new, and the city is unaware of the pothole, your claim may not be successful. Which is why we encourage people to report potholes that you’re seeing.”
Jeremy Handford, the owner of Hanford’s Tire and Service says, “It’s really tough because obviously, it changes every day on the roads.”
Hanford recommends drivers pull over to inspect their vehicles for any damage to their tires and rims.
Though it’s difficult to avoid potholes Hanford recommends slowing down and leaving more distance from the car in front of you to avoid it.
“If you hit a pothole and you know it’s a hard hit, it’s a good idea to call your repair shop and get the alignment checked,” said Hanford.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Europe's largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling
Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday in the battle for control of a crucial energy-producing city, and the power station was on fire.
Federal government warns Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is warning Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine, saying anyone who does so could face severe consequences.
Live updates: Russian troops shelling nuclear power station
Russian troops are shelling Europe's largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.
What is the Budapest Memorandum and how does it impact the current crisis in Ukraine?
In 1994, Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in return for security assurances from Western countries that its sovereignty will be respected from Russian threat. CTVNews.ca looks at the Budapest Memorandum and its impact on the current crisis in Ukraine.
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
Canada will be opening new ways for Ukrainians to seek refuge in this country and is sending additional lethal aid for Ukraine to use in the ongoing Russian-launched war. The government is also taking major trade action against Russia and is calling for the country to be suspended from international criminal policing organization Interpol.
French poutinerie tells customers it's not linked to Russian president after threats
A chain of restaurants in France specializing in the Canadian delicacy, poutine, is distancing itself from Russian President Vladimir Putin after it says it has been getting threatening calls from the public since the invasion in Ukraine.
GoFundMe head testifies over Freedom Convoy fundraising, says most donors were Canadian
The president of GoFundMe told members of Parliament on Thursday that according to the crowdfunding platform's records, the vast majority of the donors to the Freedom Convoy were Canadian.
Russian oligarchs' yachts seized in Europe, others harbouring in Maldives
France and Germany have seized two superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs, hitting Russia's super-rich under sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Reunited, Sask. mother relishing missing daughter’s safe return
Once her daughter was safely returned home after being missing for nearly five months, the presents under Mariecar Jackson’s Christmas tree were finally opened.
Kitchener
-
'A tough call mentally': Three men killed in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP
Three young men are dead and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Arthur on Wednesday night.
-
SIU clears Toronto police officer who shot and killed Port Dover man
The province’s police watchdog has decided not charge a Toronto police officer in connection to the death of 70-year-old gunsmith Rodger Kotanko in Simcoe last November.
-
Average price for all residential properties passes $1M in Kitchener-Waterloo
The average price for any residential property sale in Kitchener-Waterloo has passed $1 million for the first time.
Windsor
-
Time to catch up on other vaccines
The Devonshire Mall COVID-19 mass vaccination centre is set to expand as a “catch up” vaccination clinic for children and youth, while other mass vaccine locations wind down
-
Mischief, theft and property damage reported at Windsor bus shelters
The Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit is investigating multiple acts of mischief, theft and property damage to bus shelters in the city.
-
Walkerville Collegiate getting renovations worth $10 million
Walkerville Collegiate is getting $10 million in upgrades and renovations.
Barrie
-
Warrant issued for man considered 'armed and dangerous' in Barrie shooting
Police issued a warrant for an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Barrie last month that sent two people to the hospital suffering gunshot wounds.
-
Mask mandate end is in sight, but Simcoe Muskoka officials say it's too soon
Residents across Simcoe Muskoka may soon be able to ditch the mask as the province's top health official announced Ontario could soon lift the mandate.
-
'It's a systemic problem,' Vehicle thieves use radio signal to override key fobs
Auto theft has always been an issue, but it's soared in recent years, thanks to technology.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Convicted Sudbury cop killer granted day parole
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted cop killer Clinton Suzack has been granted day parole.
-
Sault Ste. Marie wastewater sampling shows Omicron at its peak
New data from Algoma Public Health's wastewater sampling shows the viral concentration of COVID-19 reached its peak in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
-
Sudbury area bobcat sighting becomes internet sensation
A northern Ontario family never expected such a huge response after posting a video of a recent wildlife encounter on TikTok.
Ottawa
-
MP calls on Ottawa to rename street outside Russian Embassy after Ukraine's president
NDP MP Charlie Angus presented the motion in the House of Commons on Thursday, calling for Charlotte Street in Sandy Hill to be renamed Zelensky Boulevard.
-
Former Ottawa police board member says he did nothing wrong attending 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Robert Swaita says he attended the protest on two occasions when the demonstration first arrived in Ottawa the weekend of Jan. 28.
-
Here's what $837,000 will get you in Ottawa's real estate market
The average price for a new home jumped 17 per cent in Ottawa in February, as a lack of supply continued to hamper homebuyers looking for a new home.
Toronto
-
The City of Toronto failed to issue 89,000 speeding tickets to drivers caught by cameras last year
Last year, the city said 89, 000 speeding tickets went unissued because the 23-day threshold required for a ticket to be mailed out, as per provincial regulation, was exceeded.
-
Ontario on track to lift mask mandate by end of March despite signs new subvariant will soon be dominant: official
Ontario’s top health official says that the province remains on track to lift its mask mandate by the end of the month, despite signs suggesting that the more infectious Omicron subvariant BA.2 is well on its way to becoming dominant.
-
Police identify 19-year-old Brampton man killed in daytime shooting
Peel police have identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in a daytime shooting in Brampton, Ont. Tuesday afternoon
Montreal
-
Quebec doctor leaving wife, kids to help treat the wounded in Ukraine
'I really admire the courage of the Ukrainian people. I admire their determination, I was inspired by that, so I felt like I had to at least try to do something,' said Dr. Julien Auger at the Montreal airport
-
'Weigh your own risk' will be Quebec's motto this spring as masks become optional: Boileau
Quebec's plan for the spring is to take things slowly and to make space for people to weigh their own risks. 'We're not recommending not to wear [a mask]. We're recommending to no longer make it obligatory,' said Dr. Luc Boileau.
-
'Incredibly embarrassing': Breastfeeding mom told to leave Lush store in Montreal-area mall
A Montreal-area mother is speaking out after she was asked to leave a Lush cosmetics store last week for breastfeeding her son.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry: RCMP, police union resist calls for officers to testify
The RCMP and a police union are resisting calls to have officers who responded to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history be compelled to testify at the public inquiry investigating the tragedy.
-
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
-
N.S. reports three more deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday
Nova Scotia health officials reported three more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Record high gas prices in Winnipeg expected to keep rising
Price jumps at the pumps are shocking some Winnipeggers who were fuelling up their vehicles on Thursday. But the price hike does not just impact vehicle owners.
-
'It's shock, it's pain': Pinawa Motel owner donating all money made in March to Ukraine
A Manitoba business isn't concerned about turning a profit right now and instead is directing all of its funds toward supporting Ukraine.
-
21 tickets given to six Manitoba businesses for breaking public health orders: province
The provincial government has provided the latest COVID-19 enforcement data for the week of Feb. 21 to 27 and said 21 tickets of $5,000 were given out to businesses.
Calgary
-
Man killed by falling object at southeast Calgary business
A man has died following an incident that took place at a southeast Calgary business, officials said Thursday.
-
Youth and parent charged following violent incident at Calgary McDonald's
A Calgary parent and a youth have both been charged with mischief in connection with an incident that occurred at a McDonald's restaurant that led to thousands in damages.
-
Alleged shooter in road rage incident arrested by Calgary police
A Calgary man wanted for attempted murder relating to a road rage incident has been arrested and is also facing charges from an unrelated incident in 2021.
Edmonton
-
'Not trusted by anyone': The campaign to kick Jason Kenney out of the premier's chair
An effort to drive Alberta's premier out of office is gaining steam ahead of a United Conservative Party leadership vote next month, and some of the people stoking that fire are well known to their target.
-
Booze to be allowed in select Edmonton park sites after all, further study ordered too
Edmontonians will be able to legally crack open a beer or a bottle of wine in some city park sites this summer after all, city councillors decided last Thursday.
-
COVID-19 deaths increase by 7 as downward hospitalization trend continues in Alberta
They bring the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta since the start of the pandemic up to 3,946.
Vancouver
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: 13 more deaths reported as hospitalizations decline
Thirteen more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in B.C., the province's Ministry of Health announced Thursday.
-
Hospital director seeking longer leaves from custody for B.C. father who killed 3 children in 2008
The B.C. Review Board is being asked to consider the possibility of longer leaves from hospital for a man found not criminally responsible of killing his three children in 2008.
-
Prison sexual assault case involving allegations from approximately 200 inmates back in B.C. court
A sexual assault case involving allegations against a corrections officer from approximately 200 men was back in court in British Columbia this week.