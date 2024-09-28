United Way Harvest Lunch raises support for local food programs

United Way Perth Huron’s Harvest Lunch on Wednesday saw incredible community support, and as a result, nearly 2,100 meals will be going back to the community.

The lunches in St. Thomas and London took place at the Elgin County Railway Museum and Covent Garden Market Square respectively.

In London, United Way Elgin Middlesex President and CEO Kelly Ziegner remarked “This event feels like such a fall tradition – just like going back to school. I’m so happy to see so many of our friends and partners come out to be together, to show their support, and to help United Way make sure everyone in our community gets a fair shot at a good life.”

Mickie Keefer, Executive Director of St Thomas Elgin Second Stage Housing (STESSH) told the crowd in St. Thomas that United Way funding for STESSH programs has meant over 1000 children have been supported. (Source: United Way Elgin Middlesex)

Attendees contributed to the ‘neighbour in need’ fund, which will be used to provide meals through partner agencies like the London Food Coalition and St. Thomas Elgin Second Stage Housing.

The London Food Coalition shared that they had diverted over a million pounds of food waste through community distribution points – which has only been possible through the support of United Way.

Long-time supporters from the London building trade provided a $294,000 donation, which was raised through their annual golf tournament. Carlo Mastrogiuseppe, Business Manager at LiUNA Local 1059 said, “Our members work hard to build and maintain the infrastructure we need to thrive, but it’s not a job we can do alone. As our partnership with United Way Elgin Middlesex approaches its 25th year, I’d like to thank them for their important contributions to the places we live and work, and reaffirm our shared commitment to build strong, healthy, and vibrant communities across the region.”