United Way Harvest Lunch raises support for local food programs
United Way Perth Huron’s Harvest Lunch on Wednesday saw incredible community support, and as a result, nearly 2,100 meals will be going back to the community.
The lunches in St. Thomas and London took place at the Elgin County Railway Museum and Covent Garden Market Square respectively.
In London, United Way Elgin Middlesex President and CEO Kelly Ziegner remarked “This event feels like such a fall tradition – just like going back to school. I’m so happy to see so many of our friends and partners come out to be together, to show their support, and to help United Way make sure everyone in our community gets a fair shot at a good life.”
Mickie Keefer, Executive Director of St Thomas Elgin Second Stage Housing (STESSH) told the crowd in St. Thomas that United Way funding for STESSH programs has meant over 1000 children have been supported. (Source: United Way Elgin Middlesex)
Attendees contributed to the ‘neighbour in need’ fund, which will be used to provide meals through partner agencies like the London Food Coalition and St. Thomas Elgin Second Stage Housing.
The London Food Coalition shared that they had diverted over a million pounds of food waste through community distribution points – which has only been possible through the support of United Way.
Long-time supporters from the London building trade provided a $294,000 donation, which was raised through their annual golf tournament. Carlo Mastrogiuseppe, Business Manager at LiUNA Local 1059 said, “Our members work hard to build and maintain the infrastructure we need to thrive, but it’s not a job we can do alone. As our partnership with United Way Elgin Middlesex approaches its 25th year, I’d like to thank them for their important contributions to the places we live and work, and reaffirm our shared commitment to build strong, healthy, and vibrant communities across the region.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hezbollah confirms its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike
Lebanon's Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day
LGBTQ2S+ minister Pascale St-Onge to make history with parental leave
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is set to make history by becoming the first openly lesbian cabinet minister to take parental leave when her wife gives birth in the coming weeks.
At least 52 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across southeastern U.S.
Hurricane Helene caused at least 52 deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S. as it raced through, and more than three million customers went into the weekend without any power and for some a continued threat of floods.
'Imagine a world without their song': Toronto photographer wins international award for picture of 4,000 dead birds
Thousands of dead birds, from kingfishers to blue jays, encircle a wild turkey to illustrate in one snapshot a mere fragment of how many die from colliding into glass windows – a death that can be easily prevented, the Torontonian photographer says.
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
Police swarm home after man allegedly confronts snowmobile owner with crossbow
Several heavily armed officers descended on a home in the southeast area of Barrie Thursday afternoon after reports of a man armed with a crossbow.
Northern Ont. group fined $8,500 for moose hunt violations
Four hunters from Ear Falls west of Thunder Bay, Ont., have been fined for an illegal moose hunt in October 2022 and two of them lost their hunting licence for multiple years.
Critics see drug debate tainted by politicization in B.C. election campaign
When NDP Leader David Eby announced this month that the province would open "secure facilities" to provide involuntary care for people with severe drug addiction or mental health problems, it represented a moment of policy unity with the rival B.C. Conservatives ahead of the fall election.
Jury awards US$300 million to women who alleged sex abuse by doctor at a Virginia children's hospital
A jury has ruled in favor of three women who alleged they were sexually abused while patients at a Virginia children's hospital, awarding them a total of US$300 million in damages.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.