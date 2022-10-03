Weapons investigation in Woodstock

Woodstock police have cleared the area of Springbank Avenue and Devonshire Avenue after what is now being called a weapons investigation.

According to a statement from police, officers responded to the area for a report of a possible person with a weapon.

Because of the incident, The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) also announced that Algonquin Public School at 59 Algonquin Rd. will be closed for the day because of the investigation.

Students and staff have been notified that learning will be done virtually on Monday and families should check their child's digital platform for details.

Woodstock police say updates will be provided when they become available.