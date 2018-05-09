

CTV London





A high school in Woodstock was placed in lockdown for 45 minutes Wednesday due to a report of a weapon on school property.

Woodstock police say they were told shortly before noon that a person with a weapon was seen in the parking lot of Huron Park Secondary School.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene. Police say officers found the weapon in question as well, and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who has information that could help their investigators.