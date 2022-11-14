Weapons and drugs seized in London

London police have made another seizure of weapons and drugs in the city.

On Thursday, police arrested a 38-year-old man at a home on Queens Avenue with the assistance of the Canine Unit and seized $23,350 worth of drugs including suspected cocaine and fentanyl.

Also included in the seizure were three cell phones, four airsoft rifles, two airsoft handguns, $935 in case and digital scales.

A London man is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused is scheduled for a court appearance next month in relation to the charges.