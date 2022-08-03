'We still have sadness in our hearts': Memorial held for Yazidi genocide victims
Dozens gathered in Victoria Park on Wednesday for a memorial to remember the victims of the Yazidi genocide in 2014.
In August 2014, the world learned that thousands of Yazidi men had been massacred by ISIS in northern Iraq, women and girls were being abducted, and tens of thousands of survivors were trapped on a mountainside.
The attack was declared to be a genocide by the United Nations Human Rights Committee in 2016.
Many of those who attended the memorial in London came to Canada in 2017 and still have no idea what happened to family members under the former Islamic State.
“Me, my mother and my two brothers were able to run away from them but it doesn’t end here. We still have sadness in our hearts,” says Elfin Aldakhi.
Aldakhi says she was kidnapped and held captive for several years by ISIS.
“We were able to escape but I still have family members who are missing and I don’t know where they are now,” she explains.
They continue to hope that they will see their loved ones again one day.
