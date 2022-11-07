'We’re way better than Queen’s, I don’t like Queen’s': Mustangs face rivals from Kingston in Yates Cup game

The Yates Cup matchup was only set for a few minutes when Western Mustangs players started firing shots at their bitter rivals.

“We’re way better than Queen’s, I don’t like Queen’s,” says Malcolm Hinds, Mustangs defensive lineman. “I just don't like that yellow man. Yellow and blue doesn't go well together. Their offensive linemen and me, we don't have a great relationship. They don't like me. I don't like them.”

When running back Keon Edwards was asked about the upcoming opponent, he didn’t mince words.

“Queen’s is probably the same team as us,” says Edwards. “We have the same plays, and we do the same stuff but I would say here we just do it way better than them.”

Western running back Troy Thompson finds a hole on route to a long touchdown against Wilfrid Laurier on Nov. 5, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

At nine wins and zero losses, and winning every game by at least 15 points, Western has earned the right to be confident and cocky.

Earlier this season, Western crushed the Queen’s University Gaels 35-11.

Now for the seventh straight year, they’ll play for the Ontario University Championship, having hosted six of those games.

“The Yates Cup is something that we always dream of here at Western,” says Edwards. “We always played for trophies.”

After smothering Wilfrid Laurier 45-9 in the OUA semifinals over the weekend, Western planned to head back to the film room to review the action.

With Queen’s head coach Steve Snyder having previously been an assistant under Greg Marshall, the head coach of the Mustangs, the expectation is that these two teams know the other’s game plan.

“Laurier knew what we're gonna run. But you got to stop it, right,” says Marshall. “To win in November, you gotta stop the run, and you gotta go run the football. That's difference between kind of winning and losing.”

A year ago Western won the Yates Cup 29-0 over Queen’s but did so on the road at Richardson Stadium.

The Western Mustangs won the 2021 Yates Cup Championship on the road in Kington, Ont. They beat Queen’s 29-0. (Source: OUA.TV)

This group of Mustangs is looking forward to potentially playing three consecutive championship games in front of their home fans, band and cheerleaders.

Should Western win the Yates Cup, the Mitchell Bowl (a national semi-final) and the Vanier Cup (Canadian championship game) are both at Western’s Alumni Stadium.

“Playing at home is probably one of the best things I probably love about this team,” says Edwards. “The fans are definitely there for us. Honestly playing the next games here is probably the best thing that probably ever happened here.”

Now it’s the balance of knowing the Vanier Cup on home turf is just two wins away, but not looking past their immediate opponent.

“We need to prepare like this is our last game,” says Marshall. “Our kids are focused, and they're not looking down the road. We know that the only way we can is to get better every day. It's about preparation.”

It could be easy to look ahead, but with Queen’s on tap, there is motivation to stay focused.

“It's gonna be a good game and I'm excited,” says Hinds. “I hope everyone else is excited, and I hope the fans fill up for the stands up because it's gonna be a good one.”

The 114th Yates Cup will be held at Western Alumni Stadium on Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m.