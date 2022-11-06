Western Mustangs defeat Laurier 45-9, head to Yates Cup

It was a phenomenal Saturday for Western University’s Mustangs football team, who tackled Laurier University – and the wind – for a landslide victory that now puts them on the path to the Yates Cup next weekend.

During Saturday’s OUA semi-final, the Mustangs took on the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks at Western Alumni Stadium and wrapped up the game with a win of 45-9, most of which was scored during the second half.

But if anything gave the Mustangs a run for their money on Saturday, it was strong wind gusts.

"It was an interesting game," head coach Greg Marshall told Western Mustang Athletics. "The wind was pretty consistent. I thought it would pick up in the second half because of the weather reports, but we just felt [it was best] to defer and battle the wind in the first quarter, and for the most part we did a good job besides giving them the touchdown."

Kicker Brian Garrity kicked three field goals, quarterback Jackson White and running back Edouard Wanadi each scored a touchdown, and running back Keon Edwards ran in for two more touchdowns.

The Mustangs capped off the regular season with a perfect score of 8-0, following their win over the University of Ottawa Gee Gees on Oct. 23. This victory gave the Mustangs a first-round bye during the playoffs.

With the Saturday’s first post-season game against Laurier now in the history books, the Mustangs will look ahead to the Yates Cup next weekend, where they will be up against rival Queens University.

"Queen's is the same team as us. We have the same plays, we do the same stuff, but we do it better than them," said Edwards in an interview with Western Mustangs Athletics. "Yates Cup is something we always dream of here at Western. We always dream of trophies. We are ready for the next game."

Queens will be looking for a rematch, as Western took the victory last year with a score of 29-0.

The 114th Yates Cup will be held at Western Alumni Stadium on Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m.