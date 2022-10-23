Western Mustangs defeat Ottawa 38-18, secure first-round playoff bye

The road to the Yates Cup now goes through the Western Mustangs following a victory Saturday in Ottawa.

The Western University Mustangs capped an 8-0 perfect regular season after a 38-18 victory in the nation's capital against the the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees.

But the road to the victory was not an easy one for the Mustangs, as starting quarterback Evan Hillcock suffered an injury early in the game, and was replaced by Jackson White.

White threw two touchdown passes in relief, while running back Keon Edwards had one touchdown, and Savaughn Magnaye-Jones and Seth Robertson also had one touchdown each.

"The first-round bye is huge. Everyone needs it for their body, we also get a longer time to prepare," White told Western Mustang Athletics. "We are going to stay motivated and it's going to be a big week for us."

With Saturday’s win, the Mustangs have secured a first-round bye and home field advantage through the upcoming playoffs.

The OUA semifinals will be on Nov. 5 at Western Alumni Stadium.