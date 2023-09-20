'We have to make a stand': Protestors, counter-protestors clash over gender-affirming policies in London, Ont.
Demonstrators protesting gender-affirming policies in schools in London, Ont. Wednesday morning clashed with counter-protestors outside of the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).
PROTESTORS, COUNTER-PROTESTORS CONVERGE ON TVDSB HEADQUARTERS
The group, Our Duty Canada, staged so-called ‘1 Million March 4 Children’ protests in at least 80 cities across the country, including the one outside the school board’s headquarters on Dundas Street East.
The protestors, made up of several right wing and religious organizations and families, held firm on the south side of Dundas Street East, while counter protestors comprised of LGBTQ2S+ allies and the Ontario Federation of Labour held firm on the north side of the street.
“I’m really delighted at the response from the community today, both our queer community and our allies. We’re really strong, we’re holding a strong line,” said Sister Patricia of the Drag Story Time Guardians.
But on the other side of the street, protestors expressed the same resolve.
“We’re going stand strong too as well. And we’re going to do the right thing,” said Paul Gray, a former school board candidate.
Protestors and counter protestors demonstrated outside the Thames Valley District School Board in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
London police meanwhile ensured the school board’s headquarters was off limits.
Pauline Featherstone drove from Manitoba to part of the London event, and told CTV News London, “I want my grand babies well rounded with their own thoughts, without being coerced into something they are not.”
It was a very different message from a grade 12 student who identifies as a transgender youth.
“We’re not going back down and stop being who we are and they are afraid of that,” said Liam.
“It’s reactionary to the fact that we’re winning, that they’re seeing they world is changing, and they want to walk it back,” added Catheryn Ryan, a transgender rights supporter.
Protestors and counter protestors demonstrated outside the Thames Valley District School Board in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
In the first hour of the demonstration, the counter-protesters far outnumbered the protesters across the street. But as time went on, the crowds on both sides began to balance out.
At its peak, approximately 1,500 people packed both sides of the street.
Nearly 80 London police officers were on scene, and asked drivers to find a different route due to traffic disruptions. Police also said a remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) would be flying in the area to assist.
As the protests and counter-protests continued, the messages from either side of Dundas Street East never deviated.
“I’m out here to protest what’s being basically shoved down our kids’ throats, to be honest,” said attendee Paul.
Sister Patricia is seen at a protest at the Thames Valley District School Board headquarters on London, Ont. on Sept. 20, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Sister Patricia meanwhile said, “We have to make a stand. It is a really dangerous time, particularly for transgender youth.”
Some people in attendance however wanted one message to get through to everyone.
“The world [would be] a better place if people would just love each other,” said Kai, a supporter of transgender youth and gender affirming policies.
‘EXTREMELY HEARTBREAKING': SCHOOL BOARD, POLICE REACT TO PROTESTS
The size and scope of Wednesday’s protests outside the Thames Valley District School Board office in London took many by surprise.
A well known advocate for culture, and a long time gay rights activist, Clark Bryan was demonstrating with counter-protesters.
He looked out at a sea of angry faces on the other side of the street, and wondered if the movement towards equality had taken a step backwards.
Long time gay rights activist Clark Bryan demonstrates with counter-protestors at the Thames Valley District School Board headquarters in London, Ont. on Sept. 20, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
“The trauma that I went through in the 80s is starting to revisit again, coming out of the closet,” Bryan explained. “The left is never organized enough. It doesn’t have the language and the verve of the right, right now, and I think we’ll need to work on that.”
Bryan was among several hundred people who held counter-demonstrations on the north side of Dundas Street East on the sidewalk in front of the school board building.
The group included students, parents, and local labour representatives, including London and District Labour Council President Patti Dalton.
“It’s unfortunate that some people in communities do not understand that they have bought into disinformation, information which is not true, and which is hateful,” Dalton said.
Protestors and counter-protestors converged on the Thames Valley District School Board headquarters on Dundas Street East in London, Ont. on Sept. 20, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)Many of the protestors made use of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church parking lot directly across the street from the school board office.
Approximately 80 London police officers were kept busy, lining sidewalks, and watching from side-streets. Const. Matt Dawson, a media officer with the London Police Service, said they wanted to make sure things didn’t get physical.
“Part of that goal is to make sure we can be here, and ensure that damage isn’t being done, and violence will not be tolerated,” said Dawson.
Both the board office and the French language public school Académie De La Tamise next door were both closed for the day for safety concerns.
Protestors and counter protestors demonstrated outside the Thames Valley District School Board in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)The TVDSB said there were a couple of small, peaceful demonstrations at school sites, but nothing of great concern. Purveen Skinner, the superintendent of equity, said they’re saddened to see what’s taken place outside the school board office.
“We do our best to be as prepared as we can be, but again, it is extremely heartbreaking to see the number of people that have come to protest today,” said Skinner. “You know I just want to say that we stand in solidarity with members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”
The board later issued a statement that read in part, it “does not support the harmful rhetoric and threats of violence used by some demonstrators in today’s protests.”
Protestors and counter protestors demonstrated outside the Thames Valley District School Board in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
UNION OFFICES VANDALIZED
In a statement from CUPE Tuesday afternoon, three of the frontline education workers' local union offices were vandalized the night before by "transphobic bigots."
Frontline education workers along with some members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers of Ontario Thames Valley plan to take part in the counter protests in an effort to support all students.
Sarah Worthman, an LGBTQ2S+ advocate who is co-organizing at least 63 counter-protests across the country, said Canadians need to stand up for the community outside of Pride events.
This is a developing story, more details to come
— With files from CTV News Toronto and The Canadian Press
Protestors and counter protestors demonstrated outside the Thames Valley District School Board in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
