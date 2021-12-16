'We have no idea': Western Students left wondering about winter semester 

With Western University announcing the rest of this semester’s exams will be virtual, amidst growing concerns about the pandemic, many students in post-secondary school are left wondering what the fate of the winter semester will be.

Fanshawe College has put their students at ease today, announcing its new plan.

Currently, the school is operating at 40 per cent blended learning.

They were going to increase that number to 90 per cent next semester.

But they have decided to keep the in-person learning capacity limits to 40 per cent.

“Most of our business courses that don’t have the physical lab setting will be fully online,” said Michele Beaudoin, vice-president of student services for Fanshawe College.

They are also scaling back on service staff and have cancelled major in-person events.

“On-site events for orientation we’ve now moved to virtual,” said Beaudoin.

But Western University remains quiet about their plans for 2022, saying in a statement to CTV News:

“Western continues to work closely with the Middlesex-London Health Unit and we will announce any changes to our plans as soon as new decisions are made.”

“I just got emails about the exams only and we have no idea what’s going to happen in the next semester in the winter,” said international student, Yoshika Alahakoon.

She’s hoping the winter semester will continue on in person because it’s easier to learn that way.

If the classes do turn virtual at Western, she says she likely wouldn't go back to Sri Lanka because of how fluid the situation is.

“I’m really scared if I go, I will not be able to come back to Canada,” she said. “So I don’t want to take that risk.”