We didn't order that? Woodstock police receiving mystery food deliveries

Woodstock police have been receiving large food orders they weren't expecting.

According to police, businesses in the city have been receiving what they call fraudulent phone calls from an unknown source that is placing the orders and having them delivered to the Woodstock Police Service headquarters.

Police are asking any restaurants and businesses that receive phone calls requesting food or other items be delivered to headquarters, to contact the non-emergency line at 519-537-2323 and check with police prior to putting the order through.