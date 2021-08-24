We didn't order that? Woodstock police receiving mystery food deliveries
Woodstock police have been receiving large food orders they weren't expecting.
According to police, businesses in the city have been receiving what they call fraudulent phone calls from an unknown source that is placing the orders and having them delivered to the Woodstock Police Service headquarters.
Police are asking any restaurants and businesses that receive phone calls requesting food or other items be delivered to headquarters, to contact the non-emergency line at 519-537-2323 and check with police prior to putting the order through.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Trudeau says Canada prepared to stay in Kabul after Aug. 31 following G7 meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is prepared to keep its military personnel in Afghanistan after meeting Tuesday in a virtual summit with fellow G7 leaders who were convening to discuss the crisis and the re-emergence of the Taliban as the country's rulers.
Mask mandate reintroduced in indoor public settings in B.C.
The B.C. government is bringing back its mask mandate for indoor public settings due to an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.
Masks to become mandatory in Manitoba again; new vaccine rules for government workers
The Manitoba government will require designated provincial employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 31 or undergo regular testing, and will reintroduce a mask mandate for indoor public spaces.
1941-2021 | Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died in hospital at the age of 80, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.
O'Toole makes pitch to seniors on pensions while calling out 'corporate elites'
A day after throwing a line to private-sector union workers, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is digging in against what the party calls 'corporate elites' in a pitch to Canadian seniors and working-class voters.
Liberals promise helping hand to first-time homebuyers through grants, loans
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau outlined his party's plan to make it easier to buy a home across the country, vowing anew to address a housing affordability crisis that has grown since he came to office.
OPINION | Don Martin: Liberal majority hopes melting away, but far too early for Conservative giddiness
If Justin Trudeau's leadership wobble continues to worsen for another few weeks, the Conservatives may have the right to get giddy about governing, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
NRA cancels annual meeting in Texas due to COVID-19 concerns
The National Rifle Association has announced it has cancelled its annual meeting, which had been set to be held next month in Houston, due to concerns over COVID-19.
Quebecers can download the vaccine passport app beginning Wednesday ahead of Sept. 1 launch
Quebecers will be able to download a new mobile app for the vaccine passport Wednesday morning as the province says it’s ready to limit some non-essential services to only vaccinated people.
Kitchener
Criminal charges laid against man shot by Waterloo regional police
A man shot by Waterloo regional police last week is now facing criminal charges in relation to the incident.
McWedding vows: Couples tie the knot at Cambridge McDonald's drive-thru
Two couples said "I do" under the iconic golden arches of a Cambridge McDonald's on Tuesday afternoon.
Police release video footage of suspects in Hwy. 85 and Avalon Place shooting
Waterloo regional police have released new video footage of the suspects wanted in connection with a mid-August shooting.
Windsor
Mandatory vaccine rules likely to standup in court: Employment lawyers
Two Canadian employment lawyers tell CTV News mandatory vaccine policies will be difficult for people to fight.
Street Help needs help
A local shelter has put out an urgent call for help.
'It's always bittersweet': Downtown store Casa Chavela to close after 36 years
A downtown Windsor mainstay, Casa Chavela, is closing at the end of August after 36 years in business.
Barrie
OPP hunting for driver involved in two hit and runs on same day
Provincial police in Georgian Bluffs are on the lookout for a driver and vehicle involved in two collisions on the same day.
Bruce County man arrested in online child sexual exploitation investigation
Police have charged a Bruce County man following an investigation into online child sexual exploitation.
Simcoe Muskoka logs 21 new COVID-19 cases
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit logged 21 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday
Northern Ontario
‘People need to slow down’: Electronic radar speed signs coming to northern Ontario community
Speeding is a problem on roads across northern Ontario. In Sundridge, it's gotten to the point where the village council has decided to erect two electronic radar signs on Main Street to encourage drivers to slow down.
Former Sudbury doctor who served in Afghanistan says he doesn’t regret the work, despite Taliban resurgence
As the situation unfolds in Afghanistan, a former Sudbury, Ont., doctor who served on the frontlines in the war against the Taliban says he is still proud of his and Canada's efforts to bring peace to the country.
Sault Ste. Marie couple wins $1M in lottery draw
Kenneth Marshall and Deborah Chapman of Sault Ste. Marie had the winning ticket for a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million from the June 4 Lotto Max draw.
Ottawa
BREAKING
BREAKING | Hospitals in Ottawa mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in all staff by Oct. 15
Staff at Ottawa's hospitals will be required to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15, each hospital said separate in statements Tuesday.
Ornge air ambulances called to two serious collisions in Ottawa Tuesday
Ornge air ambulances were called to two serious collisions in Ottawa Tuesday afternoon.
OCDSB to vote on pandemic protocols over and above provincial guidelines
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is hosting an emergency meeting to discuss pandemic protocols for the upcoming school year.
Toronto
Ontario family out nearly $1,000 after being tricked by 'professional' cottage rental scam
An Ontario family is out nearly $1,000 after being caught up in a cottage rental scam.
Two people rushed to trauma centre after serious crash on Highway 407
Two people have been rushed to a trauma centre after a serious crash on Highway 407.
Ontario's top doctor willing to consider lifting capacity limits in venues with mandatory vaccination requirements
Ontario's top public health official says that he would support lifting capacity limits in some places with mandatory vaccination requirements.
Montreal
Possible shots fired near MUHC cause hospital to launch 'code silver' alert many don't understand
After what sounded like gunfire nearby, a ‘code silver’ alert was launched at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) early Tuesday morning -- leading many health-care workers to try to figure out what a 'code silver' even was.
Masks will be mandatory as of Grade 1 in nine Quebec regions as COVID-19 numbers climb
Masks will be mandatory in Quebec classrooms for both elementary and high schools in nine regions including Montreal and Monteregie, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said Tuesday.
Atlantic
New Brunswick expands vaccination to children turning 12 this year; reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday
New Brunswick is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 21 recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province drops to 167.
Nova Scotia reports 11 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, active cases rise to 49
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 49.
'It's disappointing': New Brunswickers react to N.S. border restrictions
As of Wednesday morning, unvaccinated travellers from New Brunswick will be required to self-isolate for two weeks if they want to visit Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
Two people on canoe trip stranded overnight in Manitoba wilderness: RCMP
Two people on a canoe trip in northern Manitoba were left stranded overnight when their boat was damaged while crossing some rapids last weekend.
40 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Tuesday; province releases data on breakthrough cases
Manitoba has released the latest numbers on breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among people who are fully vaccinated, showing there have been 444 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among people who are fully immunized.
Calgary
NEW
NEW | 'This is going to happen': Expert predicts Alberta vaccine passports as B.C., organizations to require proof
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Alberta and parts of Canada, some provinces and private organizations are going to start asking for proof of vaccination.
COVID-19 in Alberta: 7 new deaths as hospitalizations, ICU counts hit 10-week highs
Seven more Albertans were reported to have died due to COVID-19.
Calgary Catholic orange shirt fundraiser sparks backlash
The Calgary Catholic School District launchedan online fundraising campaign for orange shirt day on September 30th that is being met with criticism.
Edmonton
NEW
Policy with guidance to renaming places, buildings in Edmonton given initial approval
Edmonton’s Urban Planning Committee has given initial approval to a revised policy on naming buildings and places in the city, which includes rules around renaming them.
Vancouver Island
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 53 new COVID-19 cases as surge continues
There are now 5,357 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 430 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.
Man previously convicted of sexual assault arrested after trying to break into woman's home: VicPD
A man with previous convictions for serious crimes was arrested in Esquimalt, B.C., on Monday after he allegedly tried to break into a woman's home.
Canada to allow some U.S.-Vancouver Island ferry services to restart in September
On Tuesday, the federal government announced it would be restarting border services at select international ferry ports in the coming weeks.