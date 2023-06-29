Water discolouration reported throughout Hanover, Ont.

While some residents in Hanover have been experiencing discoloured water on Thursday, the town is assuring residents the water “is safe to consume.”

According to the Town of Hanover, on Wednesday work was completed on the transmission watermain from the treatment plant into town, followed by flushing and testing for water clarity.

Over a period of time however, water discolouration in some areas of the water distribution system was identified.

The town advises residents that “Staff have been addressing the situation since being made aware” and that “the water is safe to consume.”

If residents notice water discolouration, residents are advised to run their cold water to ensure it’s clear before using appliances, such as a washing machine or dishwasher.

“Staff will be completing further hydrant flushing to affected areas,” the release reads.