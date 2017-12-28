

A federal offender serving a sentence for weapons trafficking and known to frequent London is wanted by police.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad is asking the public to contact them if they see 32-year-old Daniel Goulden.

They say he is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of breach of parole.

Goulden is 32, stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 158 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is serving a six-year, three-month sentence for weapons trafficking, possession of a weapon contrary to probation order, possession of property obtained by crime X2, and possession of schedule I/II substance for the purpose of trafficking X2.

The offender is known to frequent London, South Bruce Peninsula area and the Waterloo region.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.