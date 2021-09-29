Warrant issued after $300K in stolen goods recovered

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

London police are looking for a 40-year-old man after seizing $300,000 in stolen property from two locations.

Police say a business on Charterhouse Crescent was broken into on Saturday.

Following an investigation, police searched a business on Falcon Street and a home on Nissouri Road in Thorndale.

As a result of the search, police locted two Ford Transit vans valued at $112,000, fire retardant uniforms valued at $100,000 and disposable nitrile gloves valued at $142,703.

Police are now looking for 40-year-old Richard Kyle Newstead.

Newstead has been charged with five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.