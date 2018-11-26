Featured
Wanted man turns himself in: Elgin OPP
Police are looking for help to locate Dakota Summers, 27 of Central Elgin, Ont. (Source: Elgin County OPP)
CTV London
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 11:39AM EST
Elgin County OPP say Dakota Summers has turned himself in and are thanking his family and the media for their assistance.
The 27-year-old reportedly presented himself to police on Friday.
OPP had put out a call to the public to help locate the Central Elgin man.
He had last been seen in St. Thomas and police had issued a warrant for his arrest.