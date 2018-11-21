Featured
Wanted man last seen in St. Thomas: OPP
Police are looking for help to locate Dakota Summers, 27 of Central Elgin, Ont. (Source: Elgin County OPP)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 1:21PM EST
Elgin County OPP are asking for public help to locate a 27-year-old Central Elgin man.
Dakota Summers was last seen Monday in downtown St. Thomas, Ont.
He is considered to be potentially dangerous and police currently have a warrant out for his arrest.
Summers is described as:
- Indigenous male
- 5'9" tall
- 268 pounds
- Short cut hair
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, a grey/white camo colour winter jacket, black baseball cap and black shoes.
If observed please contact police by calling 911. If you have information on his whereabouts contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.