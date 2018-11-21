

Elgin County OPP are asking for public help to locate a 27-year-old Central Elgin man.

Dakota Summers was last seen Monday in downtown St. Thomas, Ont.

He is considered to be potentially dangerous and police currently have a warrant out for his arrest.

Summers is described as:

Indigenous male

5'9" tall

268 pounds

Short cut hair

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, a grey/white camo colour winter jacket, black baseball cap and black shoes.

If observed please contact police by calling 911. If you have information on his whereabouts contact the Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.