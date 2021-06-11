LONDON, ONT. -- A 22-year-old woman from Walkerton, Ont. has been found shot to death in Mississauga.

Peel Police say the body of Marissa Radstake, was found in a parking lot near Burnhamthorpe Road West on Wednesday.

Around 11:40 p.m., Peel Police say they received a call for a shooting in the area of Ninth Line and Burnhamthorpe Road West. When they arrived, they found Madstake in the parking lot of an area business, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say it’s unclear if the shooting happened in the parking lot, or elsewhere.

Investigators are actively looking for information, and dashcam footage from that area, Wednesday evening.